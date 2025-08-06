Hip hop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs seeks pardon from Donald Trump

HQ

It was only yesterday, Tuesday, when a 55-year-old hip hop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail, while waiting for his final sentence this upcoming October. He might be facing 20 years in prison after he was convicted of "prostitution-related offences", as stated by Sky News, and also reported by Finnish YLE.

This past July, Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty of "two counts of transportation for prostitution", but was cleared of more serious charges of "racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking".

Combs seeks pardon from the US president Donald Trump. During an interview on Newsmax last Friday, Trump stated that "they have talked to me about Sean". But at the time Trump did not announce his decision about the matter.

However, it is likely that Trump will deny Combs' request for pardon. In the interview, Trump was asked "more likely a 'no' for Combs?" His answer was pretty clear:

"I would say so."