Hilarious open world survival game starring ducks is already available on Steam

Duckside, a survival game in the style of Rust or DayZ, has just released on Steam in Early Acces form. The game from tinyBuild Riga takes the concept of open world, multiplayer survival shooting games, extremely popular on Steam, and adds... Ducks.

tinyBuild says more than 10 million ducks die each year from hunters, so in this game, they have given the ducks guns and teached them how to survive. You explore the open world, gather resources, build fortress, and find weapons so you can elimiante your opponents.

Combat is resolved in third or first persons, but fun thing is that, as a duck, you can actually fly around, making the game more exciting: you never know if a threat is coming from the aire. Maybe a duck flying by will throw a rocket and destroy your fortress...

This hilarious looking game is available to buy on Steam at just €14.79, and until October 9 there's a 35% discount. So far, 78% of user reviews are positive.