Hilarious mo-cap footage shared from Monster Hunter: World

Ever wondered how Capcom nailed those fluid, life-like movements for its Monster Hunter: World characters and beasts? By using motion capture technology, of course, and in a recent video shared by the Japanese Monster Hunter account on Twitter, we get to peek behind the scenes at how some of the majestic beasts got their start.

We'd suggest that you grab some tissues because if you're anything like us, you'll be brought to tears of pure joy for 2 minutes and 50 seconds watching the motion capture actors doing their thing. Check the clip here.