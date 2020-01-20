Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Monster Hunter: World

Hilarious mo-cap footage shared from Monster Hunter: World

The official Monster Hunter: World account shared some hilarious footage from the motion capture process for the game.

Ever wondered how Capcom nailed those fluid, life-like movements for its Monster Hunter: World characters and beasts? By using motion capture technology, of course, and in a recent video shared by the Japanese Monster Hunter account on Twitter, we get to peek behind the scenes at how some of the majestic beasts got their start.

We'd suggest that you grab some tissues because if you're anything like us, you'll be brought to tears of pure joy for 2 minutes and 50 seconds watching the motion capture actors doing their thing. Check the clip here.

Monster Hunter: World

Related texts

Monster Hunter: WorldScore

Monster Hunter: World
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"World is the series at its best and after 14 years of cult fandom, we think its time for it to grace the limelight."



Loading next content