Hijack writer talks about a potential third season: "It could be on an e-bike, it could be in the back of a limo"

The second season of Hijack didn't quite land with the same acclaim as that of the first round of episodes on Apple TV, even if it did bring back Idris Elba as one man facing a real-time disaster. The first season was set on a plane that was being hijacked and the second on a train with a somewhat similar plot, so naturally now the question shifts to what could the future hold if a third season was to make its arrival?

Variety asked Hijack writer Jim Field Smith this very question, to which he gave a rather interesting response, especially for those hoping that we could follow the plane, train, and automobile progression.

"If Apple decide they want another bite of the of the "Hijack" cherry, the question I will always ask is, what story is there for Sam? Not, where can we do it, but why? Of course, yeah, it could be on a boat. It could be on an e-bike, it could be in the back of a limo, it could be, you know, a submarine. Or it could transcend the "Hijack" format and it could move into a different arena. But that's what I mean. The precinct is kind of irrelevant. It's more about "Where could Sam go?"

Do you think there's enough fuel left in Hijack's tank to be able to carry a third season or has the format and premise already run its course?