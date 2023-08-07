Hijack Season 2 could happen

HQ

The real-time aircraft drama from Apple TV+ and starring Idris Elba, Hijack, concluded its first season late last week. Now that every episode of the show is available to stream on the platform, many have been wondering already if there will be a second season of the show. Executive producer Hakan Kousetta has spoken with Variety about just this.

When asked about a return of Hijack in the future, Kousetta stated, "Oh, gosh, I wish I could tell you that. I hope so but we'll have to see."

The big question about the show is also whether it would fit to bring back Elba's character of Sam Nelson, and touching on this, Kousetta said:

"I mean, we've thought about it, obviously. And that is really challenging. It is something that you're like, "Wow, how would you do that and it not be completely ridiculous?" We talk about it — but yeah, we'll have to wait and see. I'm never gonna say no."

Have you seen Hijack yet, and would you like to see the show return for a second outing?