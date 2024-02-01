English
Hijack

Hijack is returning for a second season

The Apple TV+ drama has been greenlit for a return.

Apple has confirmed that the Idris Elba-led drama series Hijack has performed well enough to warrant it getting a second season on the streaming platform, Apple TV+. The real-time series followed a man tasked with stopping a plane hijack that could have had devastating repercussions, and it seems like Apple believes there is enough here to craft a follow-up story, because a second season has been ordered.

There is no mention as to when this second season will arrive, but we do know that it will see Elba returning to his role. No doubt, the plot will look to distance itself from planes this time however, and instead be set on a boat or a train or some other form of transport to keep things interesting.

Hijack

