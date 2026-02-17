Highguard's future in doubt as official website suddenly goes dark

HQ

The future looks increasingly uncertain for Highguard, the free-to-play shooter that was supposed to be the next big thing as it closed out The Game Awards late last year. Just a few hours ago the game's website suddenly went dark, and the only thing left to greet visitors is a logo and a short generic message stating that the content no longer is available.

Barely three weeks have passed since the launch, which was anything but grandiose - marked by mediocre reviews and an almost frosty reception from players. And the odd situation also comes in the wake of the dev team being let go, with most of the Wildlight employees being forced to leave the office with only a core team left - supposedly. But the closed down website seems to suggest something completely different, and the question is whether this is now the final nail in the coffin for Highguard.

