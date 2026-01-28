Highguard's first patch comes with major fan-requested features

HQ

The game's only been out for a couple of days, but already Highguard's developers Wildlight Entertainment are working on the game's first big patch. It isn't out yet, but we already know that the feedback requests are being listened to, as some of the most demanded features are on their way.

FoV sliders for consoles, toggle settings for ADS & crouch, and more graphics scaling options for PC are set to come to Highguard with its first patch, which aims to be out tomorrow, probably late on the 28th of Jan or early on the 29th depending on your time zone.

We'll have to see if this patch is enough to remedy the constant criticism Highguard is facing right now. Despite the game being a couple of days old, it seems a lot of players have already made up their minds about Highguard. Here's hoping Wildlight Entertainment can turn the ship around, and keep the interest that the game had in the days before its launch.