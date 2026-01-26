Highguard wakes from its slumber, will definitely launch today

HQ

"It's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him," is probably how I'd sum up Highguard's marketing strategy. Disappearing off the face of the Earth following mockery at the end of The Game Awards last year, people immediately thought we had another Concord on our hands, and that the game might not launch at all.

However, Highguard is now back with a bang, and it seems the hype has swung all the way around to being real. Over the weekend, it was revealed that a bunch of creators headed to an event hosted by Wildlight Entertainment in LA to play Highguard. The impressions from the game will be held until launch, but we do have some teasers saying the gunplay is incredibly strong, it's a fast-paced FPS, and that it's constant action.

Of course, outside of these playtesters no one has really had a significant amount of time with Highguard. We'll be playing the game ourselves as soon as we can, but right now it seems that somehow radio silence has brought back the belief in this new live-service shooter.