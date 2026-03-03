Highguard is shutting down for good

HQ

It has now been confirmed that Highguard is closing down for good - less than two months after its launch. The announcement was made by Wildlight themselves, who confirm that the servers will be turned off for good on March 12.

"Today we're sharing difficult news. We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12. Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard's world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful."

Prior to this, the developers plan to release one final update. Among other things, it will add a new playable character and a new weapon - a final farewell to the few who still play, which at the time of writing fluctuates between 200 and 400 people according to SteamDB.

"The team is excited to release one final game update to enjoy in the remaining life of the game. We'll be adding a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, and skill trees! Full patch notes are coming, and we're targeting tonight or tomorrow morning for patch release."

The situation with the game, which has been bleeding players since its launch, has simply become untenable. Tencent backed out of the project and took its considerable assets with it, which kept Highguard afloat. The announcement of the shutdown therefore comes as no surprise to anyone who has been following the drama. A sad but not unexpected outcome of this whole mess, and we wish all the developers their best.