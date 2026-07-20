High Times comes from the Filipino indie developer Yangyang Mobile and is a combination of a dating simulation and a doughnut-making simulator. Who would have thought that those round cakes with a hole in the middle were the key to other people's hearts?

In High Times, you take on the role of a young man or woman - depending on what you choose in the game's character editor - and work at the town's hottest doughnut shop, Hotbox. The boss is a bit of a pain, though, as he's off on his honeymoon and, to afford his stay at a 4-star holiday resort, he's emptied the stockroom, sold all the doughnut shop's ingredients and left the mess up to you.

Since you've always dreamt of having your own doughnut shop (though not quite like this), there's nothing for it but to knuckle down and work your socks off to keep the business afloat. My days are usually spent chatting to customers, mainly to find out exactly which doughnut they need. You see, I sell some rather special 'mood-enhancing doughnuts' that can change or affect customers' moods, depending on which ones they order.

The shop quickly fills up with eccentric characters who aren't quite sure what they want, but they all have a story to tell and a desire to become happier, more relaxed, more thoughtful, more sentimental - or perhaps they simply need a bit of colour in their lives, so they just want a colourful doughnut. Of course, there are also those fussy customers who want a doughnut that isn't on the menu, and that's when you have to improvise.

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Of course, you make money by serving doughnuts over the counter, but it's important that they're exactly the right doughnuts for the occasion. If you serve the right doughnuts, customers will be extra happy and often leave a bit of money in the tip jar, which is important for a business owner who's just started out. For some reason, all your ex-partners seem to find their way to your little doughnut shop, which is good for business, but not necessarily for your mood. As you chat with them, old memories resurface and you start to wonder whether you should perhaps give it all another go. Maybe you should start flirting with them a bit, right there in the middle of the doughnut shop. Otherwise, you should just leave it alone and stay well away - after all, there's usually a good reason why they're your exes.

Whilst dealing with your ex and difficult customers, you have to try to keep the doughnut shop running and attract new customers. You need to hire some musical entertainment for the little stage you've got, and "luckily" your ex-boyfriend - who used to be a musician - turns up at the doughnut shop, so maybe you can strike a good deal there, without too much of a quid-pro-quo arrangement? On the online shop Hamazon, you can buy various types of icing and toppings, as well as different fillings, plus fixtures and fittings, decorations and new tracks for the jukebox. The more ingredients you buy, the more recipes you can make and the more customers turn up - in fact, there are 30 different characters in the game, all of whom have a story, an agenda or are just complete weirdos. There are plenty of funny characters among them - and some really annoying ones too.

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You can date six (four women and two men) of the game's 30 characters, and each of these six romance options has three endings: romance, neutral and bad. In total, there are 51 endings in the game, depending on which dialogue options you choose when talking to the various characters, how popular you become with them, and, on top of that, which doughnuts you serve them.

After work, you can check Facenook to see if your friends have posted anything interesting; you can check your relationship status with those you might be flirting with at the doughnut shop on Tender; and, as mentioned, you can shop on Hamazon. There are also several amusing references in the conversations to, for example, LonelyFans, YouScreen and Starducks Coffee across the street, where, incidentally, your best friend works.

High Times is a very simple game - in fact, it's most reminiscent of a mobile game - and that's not meant as a criticism. It's simply very straightforward, and what little gameplay there is takes place across two or three different screens. It's a missed opportunity that they haven't made the actual process of making doughnuts more challenging. The challenge lies in figuring out which doughnut the customer needs, and once you've worked that out, it's simply a matter of making it, which is as simple as pressing a button at the right time and moving a joystick when the icing needs to be spread. They could well have built a bit of urgency into the gameplay here - perhaps allowing you to ruin the doughnut if you made a mistake, or maybe rating you on how well it turned out, or perhaps adding a time limit or something similar.

The visuals in High Times are quite lovely and colourful. The whole thing has a beautifully drawn style, and the audio is certainly up to scratch, with a nicely subdued soundtrack in the background and some decent voice acting.

The fact that the progression feels very slow does nothing to help the game's monotony. You really have to serve a lot of doughnuts before the interesting characters and the serious dating options are properly unlocked, and it simply feels as though the whole thing is being dragged out unnecessarily.

As mentioned earlier, High Times feels mostly like a mobile game, which is why the versions for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck (i.e. the PC version) also feel like the clear best choices. It's a cosy and relaxing game - there's no pressure and you can hardly go wrong. The simple gameplay is perhaps a little too simple, and the challenge lies mainly in figuring out which doughnuts to serve - and how to go on a date with an attractive customer.

If you're looking for a relaxing game for the journey (in the back seat) down through Europe this summer, High Times could well be a good choice for some entertainment, as long as you're not expecting a deep simulation game.