High-speed train crash in southern Spain leaves at least seven dead

HQ

A devastating train accident in southern Spain has left at least seven people dead and around 100 injured after two high-speed trains derailed near the town of Adamuz in Córdoba province on Sunday evening, according to Spain's state broadcaster RTVE. At least 25 of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.

The crash occurred shortly after 6.40pm, about ten minutes after an Iryo high-speed train departed Málaga bound for Madrid. Spain's rail network operator, Adif, said the train derailed and crashed onto an adjacent track, causing a second train travelling from Madrid to Huelva to also derail.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, deploying ambulances, medical teams and rescue vehicles as all rail traffic in the area was halted. Images shared by passengers and journalists on board showed carriages tilted on their sides, with stunned travellers evacuating and sitting along the tracks as night fell.

Adif has suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalucía while authorities assess the damage and investigate the cause of the accident. Iryo, the Italian-owned private rail operator involved in the crash, said it was cooperating with emergency services. Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the derailments, and the number of casualties may still rise as rescue operations continue...