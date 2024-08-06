High on Life to be turned into animated series

HQ

Even if Justin Roiland has been well and truly separated from the likes of Solar Opposites, Rick and Morty, and video game High on Life, it seems projects are still moving ahead with all of those IPs. Specifically, High on Life is set to get an animated series.

We imagine it'll follow a similar plot to that of the game, which sees our hero go out on a space-faring adventure to save humanity after a cartel discovers humans are a potent drug. It features the typical Rick and Morty-style of humour, with talking weapons and outrageous personalities.

According to a report from Deadline, the show is being produced by JB Smoove, who was a voice actor in the original game. Speaking about the series, Smoove said the following:

"Now that I'm partnered with Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment to bring the hilarious High On Life to series it feels like it was inevitable! They invited me to join them in the gaming universe and now I'm helping them move into the TV world! It's a case of a game recognizing game! High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!"

