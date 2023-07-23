High on Life suddenly released on PlayStation

HQ

Updates to PlayStation's back-end system, Trophy lists and more have made it very clear the former PC and Xbox exclusive High on Life was heading to Sony's consoles soon. Most of us thought we'd at least have to wait till next week when it didn't happen on Friday, but Squanch Games aren't scared of working weekends.

High on Life has suddenly launched on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The developer have marked the occasion by giving us a new trailer highlighting some of the fun and crazy stuff Justin Roiland and crew offer in the game. I say some because it actually doesn't include a single line of dialogue even if quite a few of the voice actors are mentioned in text form...