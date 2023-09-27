High on Life is getting an expansion on October 3

HQ

High on Life became a huge hit when it was released last year for PC and Xbox, and back in July, Playstation gamers also got to join the fun with a quirky and action packed game filled with weird humor.

If you have been waiting for more content, we have good news for you as the previously announced DLC High on Knife has now gotten a confirmed launch date - and it's coming really soon. As it turns out, it will be released on Tuesday next week (October 3). Here's how this new package is described by the developers:

"Squanch Games is thrilled to announce the High on Knife DLC for its breakout hit High On Life will launch on October 3 for all platforms. High On Knife gives Knifey his chance to shine (and stab) on a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises.

The all-new teaser shows off High On Knife's Knifey-themed action, which includes a spooky new planet to explore, gross-ass body horror, and even more cool jokes. You like celebrities? Gabourey Sidibe plays the boss, Mux! And Sarah Sherman is the voice of a new gun, Harper! Heck, even head writer Alec Robbins makes some sounds for a gun, and he's a celebrity in our eyes."

Check out the video below. Will you play High on Knife, and what did you think of High on Life?