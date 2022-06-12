Cookies

High on Life

High on Life is a new first-person shooter from the creator of Rick and Morty

It's coming to Game Pass this October.

Justin Roiland, one of the creators behind the hit Rick and Morty and most recently Solar Opposites, is working on a first-person shooter with the studio he helped start up, Squanch Games. From the looks of the trailer, High on Life will follow the path laid out with quirky humour and wacky characters, and the studio also behind 2019's platform adventure, Trover Saves the Universe doesn't seem to have skimped on the colour palette either. In fact, it's colourful as hell.

High on Life is coming to PC, Xbox One and Series X sometime in 2022.

