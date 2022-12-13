Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

High on Life

High on Life gets a launch trailer

Expect dirty humor, action, RPG elements and bizarre events.

Today marks the premiere of High on Life, one of the last at least somewhat major titles to be released during 2022. The creator is Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Squanch Games, and they are delivering a game that seems to offer pretty much the same clever jokes as we are used to from Rick and Morty, but also a big world to discover and plenty of action.

Check out the brand new launch trailer below for a taste of things to come. High on Life launches for PC and Xbox, and is also included with Game Pass. We have a review coming up, telling you everything you should know about the title.

High on Life

