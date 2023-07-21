Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Pikmin 4
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      High on Life

      High on Life could be soon set for a PlayStation release

      A new update heavily suggests it's coming to the platform.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      High on Life, the latest title from Squanch Games, could be coming to PlayStation soon. At least, that's what a new update appears to point towards.

      As spotted on orbispatches.com, a new update lists "general bug fixes and improvements" for High on Life, a game currently unavailable on the platform. There was no note of a release date as yet, but if we're seeing updates such as this, there could be a reveal coming our way soon.

      High on Life saw great success on Xbox Game Pass, and though some critics did not see the appeal, plenty of players were more than happy to spend a few hours messing around in a Rick and Morty-inspired galaxy full of all the expected humour.

      If you want to know if High on Life is worth it, check out our review here.

      High on Life

      Related texts

      0
      High on LifeScore

      High on Life
      REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

      A genuinely funny video game, that unfortunately is no fun to play.



      Loading next content