High on Life 2 delays Switch 2 launch

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After Borderlands 4 practically canned its launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, it seems another recent shooter is struggling to find itself performing optimally on the hybrid console. High on Life 2 from Squanch Games has had to delay its release on Nintendo's platform, but just by a few months.

As announced via the developer's social media, the release date for High on Life on the Switch 2 has jumped from the 20th of April to the 1st of July. This is to ensure that the game runs as well as it can on the Nintendo machine. Or, as Squanch Games puts it: "The additional elbow grease towards production will ultimately allow the studio to better meet not only our high standards for gaming, but yours as well."

Digital pre-orders have been cancelled, but physical ones are still in place, with the shipment changing to July instead of the aforementioned April date. High on Life 2 is already available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, having launched in February.