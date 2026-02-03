High on Life 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and more lead the way on Game Pass in February

HQ

As usual, Microsoft starts each new month by announcing what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to. And we don't think anyone will disagree when we call this a fantastic month with some really great titles.

The full list is now available on Xbox Wire, and the following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included in other subscriptions but will now be available on Xbox Premium) in the coming days:



Final Fantasy II (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - Today



Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - Today



Madden NFL 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 5*



Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - February 5



Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 10*



Blazblue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 12*



Roadside Research (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 12*



Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 12*



High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 13*



Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 13



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - February 17*



Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - February 17**



As usual, there is also extra content such as perks to download for free, and you can read more about what's included in the first half of February on Xbox Wire.

Only one title will be removed from the service on February 15, but as usual, you get a discount on it through your subscription - although we guess that an outdated sports game might not be something people will rush to get their hands on: