High on Life 2 announced for Xbox, PS5 and PC, coming this winter

HQ

The Xbox Games Showcase started with a bang: High on Life 2 has been announced. Squanch Games surprised everyone with this first person shooter with tons of comedic elements, written by Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland, who also voiced the obnoxious talking gun. The game became a sleeper hit when it launched in December 2022, breaking player records on Xbox Game Pass at the time despite the so-so reviews.

This winter, a sequel is launching in Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5 simultaneously. It will be made without Roiland, who resigned from Squanch Games after being charged with domestic violence.

High on Life 2 will also launch at the same time on Xbox Game Pass. A first trailer was shown, mixing lots of gameplay clips. Are you excited for this comedic shooter?