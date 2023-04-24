Hi-Fi Rush was a "break out hit" for Xbox

HQ

While we've routinely covered the sales information and player numbers of Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush, each of which suggest that the game has been a successful product for Microsoft and Xbox, a few rumours have started circulating as of late that suggest that the game wasn't as successful as previously thought.

However, Xbox's marketing VP, Aaron Greenberg, has taken to Twitter to set that record straight again, and has affirmed that Hi-Fi Rush was a "break out hit" for Tango, Xbox, and Microsoft.

"Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn't be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."

As the game had a lot of focus on being a Game Pass addition, due to it being a shadow drop when it was announced back in January, it's hard to determine the game's actual sales data, but the millions that have already checked out the game suggest that it has done very well indeed.