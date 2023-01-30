Hi-Fi Rush outsold Forspoken on Steam at launch

HQ

The three biggest releases last week was Dead Space Remake, Forspoken and Hi-Fi Rush. The latter is interesting, as we did not know (officially, there were rumors) of its existence until it was suddenly announced and released on January 25.

As it turns out, not being hyped beforehand did not hurt the game at all. In fact, it was quite the opposite. SteamDB has now summarized the ten best selling products on Valve's platform last week, and it turns out despite being widely available with Game Pass, Hi-Fi Rush (position 8) actually outsold Square Enix' very hyped and massive J-RPG Forspoken (which failed to even make top 10) on Steam. To make things even more impressive, SteamDB measures revenue, and Hi-Fi Rush is a $30 product with Forspoken costing $70 - which reveals that the difference in units is even bigger.

So what about Dead Space Remake then? It performed even better and ended up as number 3 on the chart. Gamereactor have reviews for all of these three games. Head over this way to read them all.

