Hi-Fi Rush is now verified for Steam Deck

We assume you know by now that we really, really love Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush. And we're not alone. It has been getting raving reviews from pretty much all media and gamers since the premiere two weeks ago.

So far it's been available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, but now it's time for a new audience to discover why this has been the hottest topic in the wonderful world of video games ever since it was released. We are talking about Steam Deck owners, as Bethesda has now confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush is officially verified for Steam Deck.

An already glorious Friday just got even better. You are welcome.