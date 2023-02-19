Hi-Fi Rush development wasn't impacted by the Xbox acquisition of Bethesda

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the best surprises of recent gaming memory. Being shadow dropped after the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase last month, Hi-Fi Rush released to critical acclaim and garnered developer Tango Gameworks a lot of praise.

Considering the surprise nature of the game's launch, it might be tricky to think of it as something that had been in the works for years. Yet, it was in development when Xbox Game Studios acquired Zenimax, something that could have impacted development quite severely.

However, in an interview with Ungeek, game director John Johanas said "[the aquisition] really didn't have any effect on the development of the game."

"When we were making the game and the platform wasn't decided yet," Johanas added. "We were just making it on a PC and we didn't know which other platforms it was going to be on. We also didn't know what the future consoles were going to be at that point either. Then the acquisition happened, so that made it a bit easier for us because we were able to focus on which platforms it will be released to help us polish the experience."

Largely, it seems the experience with Xbox Game Studios was a positive one, and it has paid off, as we can see with Hi-Fi Rush's immense success.