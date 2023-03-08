Hi-Fi Rush celebrates +2 million player with an infograph

HQ

Late last week, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks revealed that Hi-Fi Rush reched over two million players after just two months on the market - despite the fact that it didn't get any hype at all as it was shadow dropped during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct in January.

Clearly, they are so happy over this achievement that they felt that a simple tweet inform about the milestone wasn't enough. Therefore, we have now gotten three infographs that tells us a lot of things about how we have been playing the game.

Are there anything in particular that surprises you? Also, don't forget to check out the review for this gem that is out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is also included with Game Pass).