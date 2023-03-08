Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush celebrates +2 million player with an infograph

You clearly don't like SCR-UB robots, but should use the Mystical Cat T-shirt more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Late last week, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks revealed that Hi-Fi Rush reched over two million players after just two months on the market - despite the fact that it didn't get any hype at all as it was shadow dropped during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct in January.

Clearly, they are so happy over this achievement that they felt that a simple tweet inform about the milestone wasn't enough. Therefore, we have now gotten three infographs that tells us a lot of things about how we have been playing the game.

Are there anything in particular that surprises you? Also, don't forget to check out the review for this gem that is out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is also included with Game Pass).

Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi Rush

Related texts

0
Hi-Fi RushScore

Hi-Fi Rush
REVIEW. Written by Måns Lindman

We've put our rhythm to the test in Tango Gameworks' surprise launched action game.



Loading next content