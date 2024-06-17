Hidetaki Miyazaki is in the process of making his "ideal fantasy RPG"

HQ

While Elden Ring absolutely blew the majority of players away when it debuted, game director Hidetaki Miyazaki stated even ahead of the game's arrival that while it was shaping up to be something special, it wasn't quite his perfect fantasy RPG. Jump to the present in June 2024 and Miyazaki still firmly believes that to be the case, but it seems like we might get to see the famed action-RPG makers "ideal fantasy RPG" soon.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Miyazaki stated, "Back when doing interviews about Elden Ring, I think I mentioned that I'm still in the process of making my ideal fantasy RPG. And while Elden Ring is not quite it, it's pretty close. It's getting close."

As per what ideal actually refers to in this case, Miyazaki explained a little further by adding, "It's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games. But I think one thing that's not necessarily missing, but makes it difficult to achieve my ideal, is that when I play it, I know everything's going to happen. I already know everything that's going on. So in terms of enjoying the game from a player's perspective, I'd love to not know that, and for somebody else to make my ideal fantasy game, please, if possible. Then I can enjoy it just as a player."

Considering the slate of acclaimed and beloved games in his portfolio, what do you think constitutes the perfect fantasy RPG in Miyazaki's book?