Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro celebrates his birthday today, and announces that he has been sober for more than two months

HQ

That video games heal, in the sense that they help us gamers get through everyday life with more joy or excitement, should come as no surprise to anyone. But it is not so common to hear from developers themselves how creating their games helps them to overcome their own demons. Some, like producer Hidetaka Suehiro's "Swery65", are really serious, but today it's time for some good news. Or rather two.

The first is that Swery65 celebrates his 52nd birthday today. The man considered the father of the Deadly Premonition franchise is currently working on Hotel Barcelona, due for release later this year, but the other positive message Swery65 has given is that today he's also 65 days sober.

In addition to his own willpower, it seems that it is his focus on Hotel Barcelona that has prompted this change of direction in his life.

"I decided to make some bare-bones adjustments to make "Hotel Barcelona" the best game possible without alcohol effects. And we think it is working well."

So, we wish SWERY a happy birthday from Gamereactor, and our support to stay on track with his health.