Hidetaka Miyazaki's masterpiece reaches 28.6 million copies sold

Hidetaka Miyazaki's challenging adventure continues its strong performance, with Bandai Namco announcing that Elden Ring has sold over 28.6 million copies globally since its launch nearly three years ago in February.

This impressive milestone cements Elden Ring as one of the most successful titles in its genre and makes the announcement of the upcoming Elden Ring: Nightreign feel like a natural next step. The new game promises not only a fresh experience but also an expansion of the Elden Ring universe.

Following the reveal of Nightreign, Bandai Namco's stock surged by 6.8%. Fans, however, hope that FromSoftware won't turn into an "Elden Ring factory" and will still be allowed to work on other projects in the future.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring's colossal success and the recently announced Nightreign?