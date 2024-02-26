Hidetaka Miyazaki sees 'high possibility' that future Soulsborne games won't be directed by him

HQ

While it often takes thousands of people to make your favourite games, a lot of fans attribute their success (or in some cases their downfall) to one or a few individuals. Hidetaka Miyazaki is seen as the father of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring.

It is by his grace that we are allowed to face impossible bosses and endless poison swamps, according to many fans of the Soulsborne series, but that might not be the case forever. Speaking with IGN, Miyazaki said there is a "high possibility that we would delegate the director's responsibility to those other Souls-ish games going forward."

"I think it's very likely that we'll see new directors going forward," he continued. "And I think if we do that, I'd like to step away from that supervisory role and give them full direction and full control over those projects. I think really this is the best way and the easiest way for them to flourish within that environment and with those new projects."

Dark Souls II is the only game so far in the series that Miyazaki wasn't at the helm for, and a lot of fans see it as the worst game in the trilogy because of that. However, Miyazaki himself stepped up to bat for the game, saying: "In regards to Dark Souls II, I actually think this was a really great project for us. I think without it, we wouldn't have had a lot of the connections and a lot of the ideas that went forward and carried the rest of the series."

