Hidetaka Miyazaki knows FromSoftware developers want to see Bloodborne on PC

Every year, or multiple times a year whenever Sony decides to put on a State of Play presentation, fans hope that there will be an announcement of Bloodborne on PC. Right now, you can only play the original PS4 port of the game, which is still great, but it's lacking some modern features people would expect.

Speaking with PC Gamer, FromSoftware legend Hidetaka Miyazaki addressed whether he personally would like to see Bloodborne on PC. "I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," he said, referring to other members of the FromSoftware team. "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

He then elaborated on that, saying the following: "Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it. Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past. So as far as I'm concerned, that's definitely not something I'd be opposed to."

So, with Miyazaki wanting the game on PC, millions of fans wanting the game on PC, and Sony putting more efforts into the PC gaming space nowadays, it does seem a wonder as to why we've not seen Bloodborne come over to the platform yet.