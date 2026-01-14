Hidetaka Miyazaki explains why Bloodborne is the "strongest reflection" of his type of flavouring

HQ

Now that Hollow Knight: Silksong has been released and GTA VI is hopefully set to arrive at the end of the year, there's just one game left that gamers clamour for in the livestream chats of any livestream presentation, and that's something to do with Bloodborne.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Bloodborne, Elden Ring, Dark Souls and other FromSoftware hits, tells Game Informer that the game remains special to him. "Bloodborne is a special game for me... it was probably the most challenging development cycle we've had from a studio perspective," he said.

"Whether it be the story, the world-building component, or even the game mechanics and the game systems that are in place... Bloodborne is perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavouring of a game that one can experience," he continued.

Still, we've no word on if we'll ever return to the streets of Yarnham again. At least it seems Miyazaki is returning to a very similar vibe in The Duskbloods, a PvPvE game that is set to release this year exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.