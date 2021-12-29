Cookies

Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki: Elden Ring "is very close to my ideal game"

FromSoftware's anticipated game lands on February 25.

On February 25, Elden Ring will finally be released, which is undoubtedly one of the hottest games of 2022 and a title many have dreamed of. Another person who seems to consider it a dream game, is the creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

In an interview with EDGE he explains that it is very close to be his ideal game:

"I don't approach it in terms of 'this is the kind of open world game I want to make'. It's just that the open world enriches this ideal experience I'm trying to achieve. To give some very simple examples, if I was to explore this world, I'd want a map - a proper map. Or, you know, if I saw something over there, I'd want to actually be able to go over and explore it. And I'd want to fight with a dragon in an epic arena. Things like this. It's very simple stuff, but Elden Ring allows a lot of these things to become a reality for me, creating something that's very close to my ideal game."

But this doesn't mean Miyazaki will play Elden Ring himself. He explains why:

"I probably won't end up playing Elden Ring because it's a game I've made myself. This is sort of my personal policy. You wouldn't get any of the unknowns that the fresh player is going to experience. Like I said before, it wouldn't feel like playing. But if I did, then this would be close to the ideal game I'd want."

Will you play Elden Ring when it arrives for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X?

Elden Ring

