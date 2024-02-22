Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC details

HQ

Yesterday, we finally feasted our eyes on the glorious Shadow of the Erdtree trailer for Elden Ring. Not only did it get us pumped (and a little scared when we thought about having to fight Malenia's brother), but it also revealed a release date in June for the expansion.

Now, thanks to an interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki by Eurogamer, we have some new information on what's contained in the expansion. "[This is] our largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume," he said.

In this expansion, we can expect a huge new area, by the sounds of things. "In terms of pure surface area, you could think of something larger even than Limgrave in the base game," he explained. "This time, we wanted to go more in depth and bring a denser and richer level design, which brings these types of layout together a little more seamlessly. There of course will be large open areas, there of course will be legacy dungeons, but we've also experimented with something a little more in-between these as well to bring a more diverse gameplay experience." In that area, we'll see 10 new bosses, and loads of new weapons and skills to fight them with.

Eight new weapon categories have been added to flesh out your equipment roster in the game, which means we'll almost definitely be changing up our builds as we head into this expansion. Of course, alongside plenty of new walls to bash our heads against, we're also going to be treated to a lot of new lore, which has been cooked up largely by George R.R. Martin.

"As for George Martin's involvement, essentially it is the same as it was with the base game," Miyazaki said. "The DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is based on one part of that original mythos that he penned for us. It's not a brand new mythos that he's written specifically for Shadow of the Erdtree, he has not created something new which informed the design of the DLC. It's simply another part of the original story that we thought fit to tell as a new expansion."

