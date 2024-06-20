Hidetaka Miyazaki admits he went too far with Elden Ring's poison swamps

HQ

Lake of Rot. I will remember the suffering you caused me from this day until my dying day. Elden Ring, as FromSoftware's first open-world experience, gave players a fair few stinking poison swamps, something that game director Hidetaka Miyazaki regrets.

In an interview with CNET, he admitted he might have lost it a bit when putting poison swamps in the original game. "In terms of the poisonous swamp, I guess in the original Elden Ring I went a little too far. So I'm trying to take some learnings from that," he said. "And you can say the version that exists in the DLC, which I've already confirmed, applies a lot of those learnings."

So, we can still expect a poison swamp, just hopefully a less horrible one. We can also expect some incredibly tough bosses in the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, as Miyazaki said he "really pushed the envelope in terms of what we think can be withstood by the player."

Maybe no broken controllers from dying to swamp poison, but definitely a few from insane boss attack patterns that'll take a week to learn. Miyazaki taketh and giveth. If you still need more Elden Ring ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree, check out the launch trailer for the DLC here.