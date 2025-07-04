Hideo Kojima's OD remains unaffected by Microsoft's big cost-cutting package

HQ

Following Microsoft's major layoffs, entire teams and games have been shut down, including Perfect Dark (with its associated studio The Initiative) and Rare's Everwild. In addition, second-party projects are reported to have been stopped, amongst them a game developed by Romero Games.

Early on, there were rumours that Hideo Kojima's upcoming horror project OD was also affected by the cuts, but now we're getting reassuring news. Windows Central has looked into this further and reports that OD was not affected by the events.

We suspect the game is still quite early in development and have no idea when it will arrive. However, it is a Kojima Productions title, so we do know that we are very curious to find out more.