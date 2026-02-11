Hideo Kojima's last Metal Gear Solid could very well have been a first-person collab with Vince Zampella

HQ

Six-seven years passed between 2008's Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and the 2014-2015 double bill of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and finally Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Hideo Kojima's last entry into the series before parting ways with Konami. Now it has been revealed that, in that timespan, its creator and director had been seriously considering the possibility of making a whole adventure from the player's POV.

This has been shared by Kojima-san himself at the current D.I.C.E. Summit 2026 in Las Vegas, which kicked off yesterday and will wrap up tomorrow. As picked up by The Game Awards host Geoff Kighley, who has always been close to the Japanese legend:

"At DICE, Hideo Kojima revealed that he had many discussions with Vince Zampella about creating a first person Metal Gear Solid game together after the release of Metal Gear Solid 4".

The idea alone sounds both interesting and moving, as it involves Vince Zampella, a pioneer himself in the FPS territory (Call of Duty, Titanfall), who tragically passed away in a car crash right before Christmas.

While there are several Metal Gear Solid installments that allow for some first-person gameplay (mostly for accurate aiming), the whole "tactical espionage action" nature of the series always centred on the player character sneaking into the enemy bases, a staple of the stealth genre. However, the quote reads as a fully first-person game concept more akin to Prey, Dishonored, or Thief.

How do you picture the immersive MGS that will sadly never be made by these two legends?