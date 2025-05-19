Hideo Kojima will probably use AI in several ways

HQ

AI is a pretty scary term for a lot of creatives right now. While you might look at the AI-generated "movies" people are making and know the quality is subpar at best, there's this consistent thought that one day the technology may get there.

Hideo Kojima doesn't think people should fear AI's integration, though. Speaking at a panel at Cannes Film Festival which we were able to attend in-person, Kojima spoke alongside director and screenwriter Fatih Akin about the future of creativity alongside AI.

Essentially, the message was not to worry, that AI may come and things will be okay in the long run. Both Kojima and Akin agreed that they were likely to use the technology in the future, in several ways.

