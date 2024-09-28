Hideo Kojima will not direct the Death Stranding movie

HQ

When it was announced last year that A24 had entered into a collaboration with none other than Hideo Kojima himself, many of us rejoiced. It simply couldn't get any better and felt like the perfect team to work on a film adaptation of Death Stranding.

he big question mark, however, was whether Kojima himself would direct or not. His aspirations and influences from the film world have been clear since his earliest game projects, and in an interview, he now shares more about his plans.

I have only ever thought of 'Death Stranding' as a game. People tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game - the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy

Kojima went on to explain that he is willing to let others do the work, and that he's content with overseeing the project to ensure the film's quality.

I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it. I can't right now with three on-going projects! I'll help by communicating with a director I really trust.

Finally, he also mentioned that the script is largely finished, and that it's not a direct adaptation of the game but rather an entirely new story set within the same world.

Several Death Stranding adaptation projects currently underway, but there is a different story I've written that's intended for a movie. But I don't have the time to direct it, so I won't.

Are you looking forward to the Death Stranding movie?