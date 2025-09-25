Hideo Kojima wants to scan real ghosts for OD

HQ

Kojima really is willing to go a long way for his art. So far will he go that he's trying to commune with ghosts so that he can be the first to scan one into a game. If OD didn't sound or look scary enough from the new trailer, now we know that real ghosts might be a part of the game.

As spotted by GamesRadar, Kojima spoke about travelling all over the world to scary places where he might spot a ghost. "For OD, I want to go around, all over the world where [there] are scary kind of places. I want to scan a ghost for the first time and I want to get an award for that."

Proof of any sort of ghost would be one of the most ground-breaking discoveries of all-time, but we'll have to see if any spooky fellas are willing to stick mocap balls all over their body and get dots drawn on their face. Kojima does claim he's grabbed the sound of a ghost from the office of Kojima Productions for OD, but getting a full scan is another beast entirely.