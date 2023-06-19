Hideo Kojima wants to go to outer space to make games there

HQ

Although there are several exponents of big budget video games that can be considered as "auteur" works, if we had to point out right now the first game director who puts his signature on every detail of the titles he is involved in, it is Hideo Kojima.

Although the celebrated creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding did not show us any titles at the Summer Game Fest, we know that he is immersed in several projects, such as Death Stranding 2 and an Xbox-exclusive title, which for now we know as Overdose, Kojima is already looking beyond, and his gaze is set on the stars.

Kojima wants to travel to outer space and make games there. This is what we found out from a tweet by Stephen Totilo during the presentation of his documentary Connecting Worlds:

"I want to go to outer space. I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play In space... So please someone send me up to space."

We'd love to play something as unique as what could come out of that experience, but unfortunately we can't help you with that, Hideo. But I'm sure Elon Musk can put you on a list for one of his space tourism trips.