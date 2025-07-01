Hideo Kojima wants to get away from the Earth for a few months and honestly that sounds like a great idea

HQ

Now that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is here, what's next for Kojima Productions and famed creator Hideo Kojima? We know that the developer has a project in the works with Xbox Game Studios known as OD, plus a Sony Interactive Entertainment title called Physint, and also a live-action Death Stranding film alongside A24. No doubt if DS2 proves to be a massive hit, fans will clamor for a third game in the series too, but beyond that, what does Kojima have planned?

If he had his way, a short trip to space would be on the cards, as the Japanese developer has mentioned in an interview with The Guardian that he'd like to experience a few months in space as a resident of the International Space Station. This isn't just as part of research for an upcoming game, but as part of his effort to push himself and his body to determine his life worth as something he describes as "Tom Cruise disease".

In full, Kojima explains: "I want to train properly, learn how to do the docking, go to the International Space Station and stay there for a few months ... I'm not a scientist, but I could probably make games in space. I want to be the first. There are a lot of astronauts over 60, so I guess it's possible."

