Hideo Kojima wants to direct a movie as his next project

Hideo Kojima has been all over the media lately, which is perhaps not surprising considering that Kojima Productions just released one of the best and most impressive games of the year, namely Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Recently he did an interview with Brut, translated by Genki, where the conversation turned to what he's going to do next - and the answer is not more games. If given the choice and opportunity, Kojima wants to make movies.

We do know that Kojima Productions is also working on the horror game OD for Microsoft (it wasn't affected by last week's mass layoffs) and Physint with Sony, but to what extent he is involved in these we don't know.

Kojima has said several times before that he wants to try something other than games, so it's not surprising, but now it sounds like it may be relatively imminent that he lets the game development take a break a bit.