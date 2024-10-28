Hideo Kojima wants his games to be remembered centuries from now

HQ

There are very few auteurs in the gaming world that come close to Hideo Kojima. Love his works or hate them, it's hard to argue that his stamp isn't very clearly on them. You can tell when something comes from the mind of Kojima, and he's very particular about what he puts out.

As translated by Automaton Media, Kojima recently spoke with fans about future plans for his works. "For starters," he said. "The way art is evaluated changes with the times. Just as paintings are appraised 100 or 200 years after the artist's death, games and films also remain as objects to be passed down through generations after their creators pass away."

"If I make something I'm satisfied with, centuries later aliens may come and say, 'that's awesome.' I think that's what it means to leave something behind."

It's clear Kojima has strong feelings towards the legacy he leaves behind. Still, there is plenty of creativity left in the 61-year-old legend. Hopefully, game preservation will reach the point where we can play classic and new Kojima titles without much fuss.