Hideo Kojima to become voice actor for the Japanese dub of Zootropolis 2

Zootropolis 2 continues to make history. Not only has it become the biggest opening in animated film history, with over $550 million grossed in its first weekend, but it can also boast of being the first film to feature Hideo Kojima in the credits.

The director of Kojima Products and the creative behind Death Stranding, as well as being the creator of the Metal Gear franchise at Konami, is a well-known film buff and passionate about the world around him, and his works are heavily influenced by the seventh art, as well as featuring world-class actors and actresses in his games. His leap into cinema was therefore a matter of time and opportunity, even if only in a small role.

Hideo Kojima will voice the character of Paul Moledebrandt in the Japanese version of Zootropolis 2, played by Josh Gad in the original version. According to Famitsu, it was the film's director, Jared Bush, who contacted him and offered the role directly to him, to which Kojima accepted "gladly and without hesitation".

We still don't know when Zootropolis 2 will arrive on Disney+, but it seems that at least a viewing with Japanese dubbing is now a must, don't you think?