Games industry legend Hideo Kojima has his fans speculating wildly after having posted a teaser to his official Twitter account with the accompanying text "Coming 2020". The teaser shows Death Stranding's protagonist Sam in his natural habitat, out making errands through a trench. While the footage doesn't seem to hint at DLC coming but more so at the planned PC release being published by 505 Games getting revealed shortly, one can dream.

Take a look at the teaser here.