Hideo Kojima Teases Death Stranding 2 Details

Hideo Kojima has recently given out some more teasers on Death Stranding 2. Even though he states that he can't "say much yet," Kojima has talked about the return of Sam in Death Stranding 2, as well as what he has done to ensure new players will want to pick up the sequel.

Speaking in an interview on the Brain Structure Podcast, which was transcribed by MP1st, Kojima hasn't given a lot of information out on his next project, but from the vague statements in the interview, it seems he is looking at it positively.

This especially seems the case regarding technology, which has allowed Kojima to do "things that were impossible before." Again, due to the vague nature of Kojima's statements, it isn't clear what these things are.

Kojima also talked about making Death Stranding 2 accessible to both new and old fans, stating:

I believe a lot of people liked Sam, and I'm hoping those people return to DS2. And in order to appeal to people who didn't play the first one, I've made the game nostalgic, but also new. I can't say anymore than that right now.

Hopefully, more of these details can emerge soon as Death Stranding 2 continues development for PS5.