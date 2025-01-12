Hideo Kojima struggles with exhaustion as Death Stranding 2 nears completion

HQ

Hideo Kojima has recently shared in a post on X the physical and mental toll that Death Stranding 2's development is taking on him as the game nears completion. He explained that "crunch time," the final stretch of development, is particularly grueling, involving not only voice recording and mixing but also an accumulation of tasks like writing comments, explanations, essays, interviews, discussions, and non-game-related work. The stress of this period has left him saying "it's incredibly tough." Fans have rallied to support him, reminding him of the importance of self-care.

