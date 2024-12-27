Hideo Kojima shares a new update on Death Stranding 2

HQ

Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind Death Stranding 2, recently shared another update on X, offering fans a peek into his process of "building the game." In a series of photos, Kojima can be seen intensely focused on a blank screen, holding an Astro Bot PS5 controller up near his chin, giving off a vibe of deep concentration. The mysterious sunglasses and his turtle-like posture only add to the intrigue, as he demonstrates his unique technique for engaging with his PS5 controller. He even teased that the controller was a holiday gift, further showcasing his personal touch.

While the photos raised eyebrows with their mix of seriousness and quirky details (including a stack of Lego sets on his desk), Kojima's social media posts have become somewhat of a tradition. The director frequently shares glimpses of his workspace, where fans can spot everything from controllers and figurines to the occasional sandwich stacked high with lettuce. For Kojima, these updates serve as more than just a chance to show off his gear—they also give fans a closer look at his creative world.

Though the images leave us with more questions than answers, they offer a rare, unfiltered insight into the mind of one of gaming's most innovative creators. As Death Stranding 2 continues to take shape, Kojima's cryptic updates have only fueled anticipation for what's to come.

