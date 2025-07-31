Hideo Kojima seems disappointed in the current state of the games industry

HQ

Love him or hate his works, you've got to admit that Hideo Kojima makes unique games. From Metal Gear Solid to Death Stranding, he's left his mark on the industry in a way few others have, but it seems he'd like to see more of a fresh take within modern gaming.

Speaking with Ssense in a recent interview, Kojima spoke about the state of the gaming industry today, referencing this year's Summer Game Fest, and the amount of titles that felt similar. "Even the visuals and the systems are pretty much the same," he said. "And a lot of people enjoy this, I understand, but it is important to put something really new in there for the industry."

Kojima thinks that interesting things still happen in indie development, but largely he plays very few games nowadays, instead preferring to spend his time watching movies, engaging with literature and fine art, and visiting museums.

Do you agree with Kojima's take on the state of gaming?